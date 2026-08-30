Colts Star Keenan Allen Arrested on DWI Charges in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday morning in Indianapolis ... after cops accused the veteran NFL star of driving while intoxicated.

According to jail records, Allen, 34, was booked on charges of OWI while endangering another person, as well as DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher early Sunday morning. Both offenses are listed as misdemeanors.

Allen was taken into custody in downtown Indianapolis at around 1 AM ET and remained at the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center.

The Colts have acknowledged the situation, saying in a statement that the team is "aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night" and is working to gather additional information, according to ESPN, the organization declined to comment further.

The arrest comes just days after Allen joined the Colts on a one-year contract. The longtime NFL receiver suited up Saturday in Indianapolis' preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, hauling in one pass for 24 yards.

Allen enters his 14th NFL season as one of the league's most accomplished WRs. The six-time Pro Bowler caught 81 passes during his most recent season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The veteran spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers before moving to the Chicago Bears in 2024 following a contract dispute. He later landed in Indianapolis as the Colts added the experienced receiver to their roster.