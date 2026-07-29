Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Shows Judge Injury Photos in Plea to Remove Alcohol Ankle Monitor

Patrick Mahomes Jr.’s dad, Patrick Sr., is begging for permission to stop wearing his alcohol monitoring bracelet due to severe health issues it is causing him, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Patrick Sr. claims the monitor caused him significant skin irritations on his ankle. He asked his probation officer if he could remove the monitor … claiming the cream he got to treat the issue was also not helping.

The probation officer requested that Patrick Sr. submit to a voluntary hair-follicle test and a blood test, which he did on July 1 and July 2. The results came back as negative.

In the filing, the probation officer notes that he personally observed Patrick Sr.’s ankle being swollen and the bracelet could not move at all. Patrick Sr. had the ankle bracelet moved to his other ankle, but it caused the same problems.

Patrick Sr. asked the court to allow him to have an in-home portable alcohol monitor instead of wearing the bracelet.

Per his doctor’s note, Patrick Sr. was suffering damage due to the “shackle."