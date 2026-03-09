Pat Mahomes Sr. Avoids Prison, Judge Extends Probation

Pat Mahomes Sr. is staying out of prison for now -- a judge decided to keep the former major leaguer on probation.

The former MLB pitcher appeared before a Smith County judge Monday after prosecutors accused him of violating the terms of his probation tied to his 2024 felony DWI case.

Mahomes Sr. has been serving five years’ probation after pleading guilty, but authorities claimed he broke the terms of his probation by allegedly drinking alcohol -- with the probation violation report stating he had a high reading on his SCRAM alcohol ankle monitor on Jan. 1.

But during Monday’s hearing, the court heard that a hair follicle test for alcohol came back clean and Mahomes Sr. did not admit to drinking -- first reported by KLTV, which was in the courtroom.

The judge ultimately decided not to revoke his probation, but did modify the terms of the agreement.

Mahomes Sr.’s probation has now been extended by two additional years, bringing his supervision to seven years total. The judge also ordered him to complete a 16-week outpatient treatment program.

As part of the ruling, Mahomes Sr. was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but he received credit for time already served -- so he was released on Monday.

Mahomes Sr., 55, played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball with teams including the Twins, Mets and Rangers.

Of course, he’s perhaps more widely known as the father of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.