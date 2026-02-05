Pat Mahomes Sr. To Remain In Jail Until March, Prosecutors Push For 10 Years In Prison

Patrick Mahomes Sr. will likely be spending his Super Bowl Sunday behind bars -- the ex-MLB player will remain in jail until a hearing next month -- with prosecutors pushing for him to serve a 10-year prison sentence for violating the terms of his probation.

As we previously reported, the 55-year-old was thrown in jail this week ... and now he's staring down the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

Mahomes Sr. has been serving five years’ probation after pleading guilty in his 2024 DWI case, but authorities claim he broke the terms of his probation by allegedly drinking alcohol -- with the probation violation report stating he had a high reading on his SCRAM alcohol ankle monitor on Jan. 1.

According to court records, Mahomes Sr. was booked into Smith County Jail on Tuesday and is currently being held without bond. Officials say his probation officer was alerted after his alcohol-monitoring ankle device reportedly showed a high reading on New Year's Day.

The prosecutor also says he failed to perform his community service at the required rate of 3 hours per month for several months.

The probation violation report claims Mahomes Sr. later submitted urine tests on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9, and both reportedly came back negative for alcohol.

Still, it looks like prosecutors are moving forward with the violation claim … and a judge will ultimately decide whether Mahomes Sr. will have his probation revoked and potentially end up behind bars..

As we previously reported, Mahomes has been arrested for DWI at least three times -- the most recent coming days before the Super Bowl in 2024, which his son's Chiefs competed in and won over the San Francisco 49ers.