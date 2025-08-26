Cops Say They Found Open White Claws In SUV 'Nip/Tuck' Star Dylan Walsh Crashed

Police say "Nip/Tuck" star Dylan Walsh told them he'd been drinking and was on his way back from a tavern when he crashed his car in New Jersey last week ... and cops say they found open containers in the vehicle.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the Rumson Police Department says they found an open cooler bag containing multiple empty and open White Claw Hard Seltzer cans in the Ford Explorer Dylan wrapped around a utility pole.

The docs also say a witness told cops they heard Dylan's wife allegedly screaming "get the bag out of the back seat" multiple times before police arrived.

Cops say Dylan told them he was driving back from the beach in Sandy Hook and had been drinking at the Mule Barn Tavern before the crash. Police said Dylan was "very red and looked very confused" when talking to them at the scene of the collision.

Police also say Dylan's wife, two kids, and another passenger were in the SUV when it crashed.

Witnesses told police they saw the car swerve in the road against oncoming traffic before plowing into two utility poles.

The docs say Dylan agreed to give a blood sample to cops ... he has not been charged with DWI as blood work is still pending.

In the meantime, the documents show Dylan was cited for six motor vehicle violations ... including open container of alcohol, reckless driving, expired registration, failure to keep right, unsafe lane change/failure to maintain lane, and driving on a sidewalk.