Harry Styles Shouts Out Taylor Swift's Wedding at MSG Show

Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" at his Madison Square Garden tour stop ... about none other than his ex Taylor Swift's wedding.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Saturday was Night Three of Harry's cool 30 show run at MSG, but the touring tycoon was so humble on stage he had to shout out the other iconic events at the garden like the Knicks taking the 2026 NBA championship ring ... and his most famous ex-GF getting an 8 to 10-carat antique wedding ring from her new hubby Travis Kelce.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

You can hear the crowd go absolutely wild at even the not-so-subtle reference to TS ... because as Swifties and non-Swifties alike know, the pair briefly dated in 2012 with many believing her 2014 hit "Style" was about their relationship.

As you know, Tay and Trav invited her ex to their wedding, but Harry had to RSVP no as he was on the London leg of his "Together, Together" tour.

One member of the Styles household did go to the nuptials, and that was his fiancée Zoë Kravitz.