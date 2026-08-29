Rapper Lefty Gunplay Arrested in Missouri After Springfield Show

Rapper Lefty Gunplay went from the stage to a jail cell in Missouri ... getting arrested Saturday morning after a Friday night show in Springfield.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Lefty -- whose real name is Franklin Holladay -- was booked by Springfield Police around 8 AM Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.

The booking sheet lists Holladay from Baldwin Park, California ... with Lefty’s signature face and neck tattoos on full display in the mug shot.

Details surrounding the alleged assault are unclear, including who was involved or what allegedly happened.

Lefty performed Friday night in Springfield as part of his "Did This For Me" tour ... and was in custody less than 12 hours later.

The California rapper has been riding a major wave in hip-hop after appearing on Kendrick Lamar's "tv off."

Jail records show he's scheduled for release Sunday morning.