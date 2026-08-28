NBA YoungBoy Brutally Manhandles Ex-GF in 2018 Video, Lawyer Downplays It

Drags Ex Around Hotel Floor In New Video From '18 Case

NBA YoungBoy's 2018 aggravated assault and kidnapping case is coming back to haunt him ... a new video shows the rapper manhandling his then-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in a scene totally reminiscent of Diddy, but his lawyer says it's no biggie.

The 3-plus-minute clip -- which was posted on social media Thursday night -- is tough to watch, due to the brutal violence.

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NBA YoungBoy throws the woman to the floor like a ragdoll, and then yanks her around and drags her on the floor.

The woman looks scared out of her wits, struggling to get away from YoungBoy, who just won't let up. At one point, he rips off her top and it appears she's bleeding from a facial injury ... but in the end they walk off together down the hallway.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2018 Video: NBA YoungBoy Allegedly Seen Body Slamming Girlfriend Hours Before Arrest TMZ.com

As we reported ... YoungBoy was indicted on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with this incident, but he cut a plea deal. Those charges were dropped, and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery family violence. Back then, TMZ had obtained video of the body slam, but this new video is much clearer and shows much more violence.

As a result of his plea deal, YoungBoy avoided jail and was sentenced to 12 months' probation and fined $1,500. He also attended anger management classes and was ordered to stay away from the woman in the video.

YoungBoy's lawyer on the case, Jimmy Manasseh, tells TMZ ... "It was a misdemeanor matter, resolved nearly 10 years ago. I don't think [it's a big deal.] I believe she requested to drop charge. He was on probation in East Baton Rouge and he was not revoked because of it."