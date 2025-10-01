NBA YoungBoy Fan Charged With Felony Assault After Brutal Concert Beatdown

NBA YoungBoy's unruly teenage fan from his recent Kansas City concert now has a felony charge to his name before he can even get a driver's license -- for ASSAULT.

Tuesday, the unidentified 14-year-old -- who was filmed wailing the snot out of the 66-year-old usher working inside the T-Mobile Center during YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again" tour stop in the city -- was charged.

On Sunday, a 15-year-old attendee at NBA YoungBoy’s concert in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center pushed and punched a guest services employee, also assaulting a security guard during ejection.… pic.twitter.com/8Lf3cp1OlH — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@The_Facts_Dude) September 23, 2025 @The_Facts_Dude

A Kansas City court administrator tells TMZ ... "The teenager is now charged in connection with the attack of a T-Mobile Center employee during an NBA YoungBoy concert last week."

The administrator writes ... "The Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge against the teen suspect."

No name has been released because he's a juvenile ... HOWEVER, Thomas Schlange, the elder on the receiving end of the beatdown, told local Fox 4 "accountability is important. But actually kind of sad things got to this point."

Schlange claims he doesn't remember much from the Sept. 17 attack but maintains the reaction didn't match the cause.

He says he simply asked the teen to move to his assigned seat and all hell broke loose ... in his face with a flurry of fists to his dome.