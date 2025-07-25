NBA YoungBoy Set to Have 13th Child, Shouts Out Trump for Influencing Kids

NBA YoungBoy is officially set to surpass Nick Cannon in the fatherhood department ... the "Never Broke Again" rapper revealed on his new album that he's expecting baby number 13 -- his 3rd with his wife, Jazlyn!!!

The 25-year-old Louisiana rap star released his new "Make America Slime Again" album on Friday, featuring the heartfelt track "If You Need Me" ... where he let the world inside his bedroom through the lyrics, "When I f***, she want me to pull her hair / Me and Jaz on our 3rd kid!!!"

His confidence to bring babies into Donald Trump's America stood tall on the rowdy "XXX" where he salutes his homie in the White House ... "Mama, I say my president, no Biden The lean got me, I'm in autopilot / The police watchin', but they ain't gon' stop me / Make America Slimy Again / Whatever Trump doing, b*tch, it's good for the youngins / SEX AND VIOLENCE!!!"

YoungBoy's Trump shoutout really speaks to his loyalty. If you remember, the Prez officially pardoned the rapper back in May, clearing the slate of the assortment of crimes he built up as his career progressed early on.