EBK Jaaybo Not Dropped From NBA YoungBoy 'Masa' Tour, Expected Onstage In September

NBA YoungBoy's tourmate EBK Jaaybo got arrested just days after their 45-show tour was announced, but fans can keep hope alive for now ... he's expected to be a free bird by then!!!

Sources connected to the tour tell TMZ Hip Hop that contrary to the popular internet rumors, EBK Jaaybo has NOT been dropped from the "Make America Slime Again" tour, and should be able to hop onstage come Sept. 2 when the tour kicks off in Dallas.

We confirmed the charges with Arkansas State Police -- EBK was popped on drugs, weapons, theft by receiving, and animal fighting/cruelty on May 18, and transported to the Pope County Detention Center ... where the Stockton, CA rapper is currently sitting on ice.

Ironically, as EBK was reentering the system with a fresh batch of criminal charges, NBA YoungBoy was getting his own cleared ... thanks to his good buddy President Donald Trump's federal pardon last week!!!

Jaaybo's arrest timing also couldn't have been worse, considering he just dropped his "Don't Trust Me" album on May 30 -- but performing the songs on the 'MASA' tour should smooth everything over.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.