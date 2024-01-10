Charlamagne Scolds NBA YoungBoy For 'Not Being Big On Fatherhood'

NBA YoungBoy has 11 children, but admits he's "not big on fatherhood" -- a complete oxymoron if you ask Charlamagne Tha God.

CTG slapped YB with the latest "Donkey of the Day" Wednesday morning for the rapper's eye-popping comments to Bootleg Kev ... and firmly believes the Louisiana rapper is perpetuating the stereotype that Black men don't care for their children.

YoungBoy revealed he was only appearing to be a "family man" because of the sit-down, and doubled down that he wouldn't sugarcoat his words for the sake of sensationalism.

Charlamagne compared the flippant comments to Nikola Jokic's sentiments on being an international superstar ... but you can't be lukewarm when it comes to raising humans!!!

He suggested the 24-year-old needed a dose of Jay-Z wisdom, and criticized him using lyrics from Hov's Beyonce apology letter track "Family Feud" -- "A man that don't take care of his family can't be rich.”