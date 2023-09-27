Charlamagne Tha God Calls Colin Kaepernick Letter 'Pitiful,' Knocks J. Cole's Inclusion
Charlamagne Colin's Letter to The Jets was Pitiful, Pathetic ... Why You Got J. Cole Begging For You???
9/27/2023 11:33 AM PT
Charlamagne Tha God isn't a fan of Colin Kaepernick's open letter to the New York Jets ... saying it makes it seem like the ex-NFL QB is begging for a job at this point.
CTG had heavy critiques for Colin on Wednesday's Breakfast Club broadcast ... it's been 7 years since he was ousted from the league in a clear blackball maneuver, and CTG thinks Colin has allowed the low moments to define his story and identity.
ICYMI, J. Cole posted the letter Tuesday, revealing the 35-year-old was looking for a spot on the Jets' roster in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury during Week 1.
CTG not only thinks Colin's letter should've never been published, he thinks Cole's inclusion was incredibly "wack" and thinks Colin should speak out on his own.
The comparison to racism in America vs. NFL was also made, which CTG rejected -- calling U.S. a system that indoctrinates people into racism as opposed to Colin throwing a flag on the league, leaving everyone -- even callers -- split on the issue.
The Jets just signed veteran free agent Trevor Siemian to their roster ... Colin may not even be a candidate.