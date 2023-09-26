Colin Kaepernick Wrote Letter To Jets, Asked To Be Signed To Practice Squad

Colin Kaepernick wrote a letter to the general manager of the NY Jets days after Aaron Rodgers went down with a serious injury during MNF ... asking the organization to consider signing him to their practice squad.

News of the correspondence was actually broken by J. Cole ... who posted the typed note, sent to Joe Douglas, to his X account on Tuesday.

Previously, there were reports that Kap expressed interest in joining the squad ... but now we're looking at the entire letter.

"I'm writing, of course, in response to the unfortunate loss of Aaron Rodgers. I know the aspirations this season were, and still are, to win a championship, and so that Hall of Fame sized hole will need to be filled as best as possible to keep the team on a Super Bowl track," 35-year-old Kaepernick opened the letter.

But, if you thought he was seeking the starting gig from the jump, as barren as the Jets QB room currently is, you're mistaken.

Colin explained ... "As much as I would love the opportunity to fill that [starting] spot, I'm writing you in hopes that you can imagine a much different approach involving me; I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad."

"I would do this with the sole mission of getting your defense ready each week."

FYI, NFL teams all have "practice squads" ... consisting of 16 players who, you guessed it, practice with the team during the week, but do not dress for games.

It's a lot of sacrifice for little money or glory ... especially for a guy who was a star and even started a Super Bowl -- like Kap.

Kaepernick went on to say, if things didn't work with Zach Wilson (and let's be honest, it ain't working), he could be a backup plan (no pun intended) for the team.

"I believe a confident Zach Wilson has the tools to do this. However, in the event that this is not the case, I would love to offer you a risk-free contingency plan."

Despite not playing in the NFL since 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, Colin believes he's still a top-tier signal caller.

"I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down."

Despite the long layoff, CK's adamant he's never stopped training, and is raring and ready to go.

"Unlike many of the veteran QB's that have been named in the media, I've never retired or stopped training."

Despite the letter, the Jets have obviously not signed Kap up to this point.