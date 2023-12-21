NBA YoungBoy Randomly Gifts Couple with Cash Outside Target

Play video content

NBA YoungBoy's beaming with the holiday spirit ... the elusive rap star made a random couple's day by handing them a big wad of cash from his own pocket!!!

The random act of kindness went down Wednesday night outside a Target in Utah, where YoungBoy's security startled a man, woman and their young child while attempting to track them down.

YoungBoy's guard apologized for scaring them but quickly told 'em it was their lucky day ... NBA had free money for them, and slipped the guy a handful of bills as the woman filmed.

The gift almost caused a rift ... the man excitedly blurted out how NBA "gave me some cash" to which the woman replied, "It's our cash."

Luckily, YoungBoy arrived on the scene with impeccable timing and handed the woman her own Christmas cash ... likely preventing an argument on the ride home.

NBA dapped up the man, and told him seeing him grouped up with his family made him happy ... and he made their bank account a little bigger. They don't call him Never Broke Again for nothing!!!

It's safe to say YoungBoy's on a high this week ... court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop reveal a judge modified the conditions of his house arrest. He'll now be allowed to travel for medical appointments, court appearances and other pre-approved activities.