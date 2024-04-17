NBA Youngboy Arrested In Utah On Drug and Weapons Charges

NBA Youngboy was arrested on Tuesday evening in Utah on multiple charges after allegedly violating his house arrest -- and the Louisiana rapper may be in for an intense legal battle.

According to local Fox affiliates, the 24-year-old was nabbed by Cache County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 PM on a slew of charges, including possession of other controlled substances and a dangerous weapon, identity fraud and forgery, attempting to procure drug/prescription and a pattern of unlawful activity.

Jail records show that no bail has been set yet.

YoungBoy's apparently been a resident of the Beehive State for a couple years now ... and claimed last year he was turning over a new leaf by converting to Mormonism and was terrified by people.

A judge relaxed his house arrest conditions last December for mental health treatments, but the arrest indicates he's now being accused of abusing those privileges.