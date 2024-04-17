NBA Youngboy Arrested In Utah On Drug and Weapons Charges
NBA Youngboy Busted While on House Arrest ... Weapons, Drug Charges
NBA Youngboy was arrested on Tuesday evening in Utah on multiple charges after allegedly violating his house arrest -- and the Louisiana rapper may be in for an intense legal battle.
According to local Fox affiliates, the 24-year-old was nabbed by Cache County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 PM on a slew of charges, including possession of other controlled substances and a dangerous weapon, identity fraud and forgery, attempting to procure drug/prescription and a pattern of unlawful activity.
Jail records show that no bail has been set yet.
YoungBoy's apparently been a resident of the Beehive State for a couple years now ... and claimed last year he was turning over a new leaf by converting to Mormonism and was terrified by people.
A judge relaxed his house arrest conditions last December for mental health treatments, but the arrest indicates he's now being accused of abusing those privileges.
He's still awaiting trial for federal gun charges he caught in 2020 ... and something tells us the latest arrest could complicate things for the young star.