Rapper Quando Rondo Arrested on Federal Drug Charges

Rapper Quando Rondo Busted on Federal Drug Charges

12/10/2023 5:20 AM PT
Quando Rondo

Rapper Quando Rondo was arrested Friday on federal drug charges ... TMZ has confirmed.

AUGUST 2022
dramatic, emotional arrest
The Savannah rapper was taken into custody Friday without incident. Cops say Quando was a passenger in a car that was pulled over. The vehicle was pulled over with the intention of arresting Quando and not because of a traffic violation. None of the other occupants in the car were taken into custody.

Quando -- real name Tyquian Terrel Bowman -- was indicted back in June along with 18 others on state gang and drug charges.  He's accused of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act over his involvement with the Rollin' 60s street gang.

Prosecutors claim the "ABG" rapper instructed another defendant to negotiate weed prices and then traveled to Macon, GA to pay the supplier.

