Quando Rondo Prosecutors Want Him Banned From Hometown, Target Of Frequent Violence

Quando Rondo's presence is his community is apparently a cause for concern ... prosecutors want him banned from his hometown in Georgia because they say he's a target for violence.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs in which prosecutors are asking to modify the Never Broke Again rapper's current bond conditions ... they want the judge to keep him out of Chatham County, Georgia pending his trial.

Quando currently resides in Midway, GA ... a town roughly 30 miles outside of Savannah and where they say doesn't have the same dangers for Quando in Chatham County, a more urban area.

On the flip side, prosecutors say Quando has been targeted in violent shooting attacks at least 3 times in urban settings, including a September 20 attack at a local barbershop where at least 2 people were shot and 30 shell casings were collected at the scene.

Officials note that Quando's bond was granted for him to continue his rap career -- but prosecutors say he was not performing or doing anything related to his music career "while loitering outside" at the time of the September shooting.

The docs also make mention of the August 2022 shooting when Quando's friend was killed in his presence.

We broke the story that kicked off this latest legal jam ... Quando was charged with drug possession over Father's Day weekend.