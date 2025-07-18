Joe Budden Says New Artists Fall Off Faster Than Ever, XXL Freshman Release New Music

Several 2025 XXL Freshman selects dropped new music on Friday amid Joe Budden's looming warning this week -- new artists' shelf lives are in the pits!!!

Budden made a grand observation that rappers aren't lasting like they used to ... despite them being able to make more money within the small window of buzz than in years past.

The unapologetic hip hop podcaster has been playing prophet for some time now, predicting the downfall of the culture due to trash tracks ... opening the door for the new kids on the block to prove him wrong.

EBK Jaaybo told TMZ Hip Hop missing the XXL Freshman amid his incarceration for gun possession was a hard pill to swallow -- but he released his new single "Someone You Love" from behind bars today.

The Stockton rapper is still slated to be a supporting act on NBA YoungBoy's "MASA" tour in September and expects to be sprung from the bing in time.

LiAngelo Ball AKA Gelo also dropped his studio album debut after his hit song "Tweaker" got him a Def Jam deal ... and addressed his "Love & Hip Hop" star ex, writing her off as a bitter baby mama, and pinpointed his next Billboard hopeful.

Florida rapper Loe Shimmy rounded out the class with the release of his anticipated new album "Rockstar Junkie" with a lob from his fellow Freshman, Arkansas rapper YTB Fatt.