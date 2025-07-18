LiAngelo Ball Disses Ex For Calling Him 'Deadbeat Daddy' in New Song

LiAngelo Ball's debut album is here ... and the baller-turned-rapper used the project to clap back at his ex for calling him a "deadbeat daddy."

Gelo's full-length LP, "League of My Own," features 13 tracks, including his hit "Tweaker" ... and in one of the songs, he talks about an unnamed person calling him a bad father.

The lyrics go ... "They kick me when I'm down, so can you pick me up? Say I'm a deadbeat daddy who don't give no f***s. Say I'm an ugly soul who just up and run."

"Talk to me dumb like I don't amount to nothin', I never really been the type of n**** to reject s***. But I'm on my way, kicked out like two texts, bitch, I can pull a dream bitch by yappin' in a Tech 'fit (Tech 'fit, Tech 'fit). But every single day, you find a way to disrespect me."

Granted, no names were mentioned ... but it sure seems like the 26-year-old is targeting Nikki Mudarris, his ex and the mother of his son and daughter.

Mudarris -- a reality TV star and businesswoman -- has publicly called out Gelo, claiming he randomly left her via text and got another woman pregnant.

She also accused Gelo of being an absent father, saying in an Instagram Story back in March that he barely speaks to his kids.

"We pushing 6 weeks, your kids ain't hear from you yet!" Mudarris said in her Instagram Story. "Diabolical. Exit the chat."

After Gelo and Nikki split, he secretly married Rashida Nicole, who is currently pregnant with his third child.