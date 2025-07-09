LiAngelo Ball Files For Divorce From Rashida Nicole

LiAngelo Ball has filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole ... just days after the influencer announced she was pregnant with the couple's child.

Court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show the "Tweaker" rapper requested the split at a Southern California courthouse on July 3.

It's unclear when the two actually tied the knot -- though we did see the duo leaving the same SoCal courthouse back in February wearing all-white outfits and carrying a large envelope.

There had been no signs of trouble in paradise between the two recently ... in fact, on June 26, just seven days prior to Gelo's filing, Nicole revealed she and Ball were set to have a baby together.

Ball actually "liked" the post and left a heart emoji with a lock and key in the comment section.

We've reached out to Gelo's attorney for comment on the matter, but so far, we've yet to hear back.

A sudden breakup, of course, wouldn't be new for Ball ... as the mother of his other kids, Nikki Mudarris, claimed in the winter he left her and the family shortly after she gave birth to their second child.

"We spent 3 1/2 years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her," Mudarris said on her Instagram page.

LiAngelo Ball showcases a NEW SONG on Kai Cenat's stream 😳pic.twitter.com/mxEpe1RKsU — Caveman Gamer (@CavemanGamer99) July 9, 2025 @CavemanGamer99

Ball was just in the public eye on Tuesday when he joined Kai Cenat's stream ... but he made no mention of any sort of split with Nicole and seemed to be in good spirits.