LiAngelo Ball's Partner, Rashida Nicole, Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for LiAngelo Ball and Rashida Nicole -- the hooper and rapper's partner announced she is pregnant with the couple's first child together!!

The 33-year-old shared the news with a series of photos on her Instagram ... saying she is "grateful, terrified, anxious, nauseous [and] HANGRY."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"As a teen mom, I was always hesitant about going thru pregnancy and parenthood again. (Iykyk) I want to thank my daughter for being here for me during this process, always demonstrating unconditional LOVE & reassuring me that, "Everything is alright!"

Ball left a comment on her post ... posting a heart emoji with a lock and key.

It marks the third child for the "Tweaker" rapper and basketball player, but his first with Nicole. The news comes four months after the mother of his other kids, Nikki Mudarris, called him out and claimed he left his family shortly after she gave birth to their second.

"We spent 3 1/2 years together, and last week he decided to walk out on his kids and tell me he got someone else pregnant (allegedly) and now is creating a new life with her."

Play video content TMZSports.com

TMZ Sports caught Gelo and Rashida walking out of a California courthouse days after the drama began ... with both wearing white outfits while he carried a big envelope.