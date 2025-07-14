LiAngelo Ball's Wife Claims She's Being Harassed Amid Pregnancy

LiAngelo Ball's soon-to-be ex-wife, Rashida Nicole, claims the hooper/rapper's former partner is trying to make her life a living hell amid her pregnancy ... unloading on the woman in a scathing social media post.

Nicole shared the note on her Instagram Story late Sunday night ... saying she tried to stay quiet to focus on her baby on the way, but she can no longer take it.

"I am sooo tired of this bish keep talking about me," Nicole wrote. "So let's talk about it!!! It's giving obsessed!"

In the post, Rashida says she feels like the woman is blaming her for breaking them up ... but in reality, it was Gelo who chose to walk away.

"This lady has harrassed (sic) me the entire time behind the scenes, trying to have ppl call me to abort my baby, wishing death on my unborn child, and so much more. I'm done," Rashida added.

She did not mention anyone by name ... but Gelo is no stranger to the drama.

Play video content The Jason Lee Show

Nikki Mudarris, the mother of Gelo's two kids, recently appeared on "The Jason Lee Show" ... and she claimed he ended things with her via text and had gotten another woman pregnant.

Ultimately, Rashida said she's thankful for the "free promo" ... and all the chatter surrounding her situation is entertainment as she's "baking this beautiful baby!!!"

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Ball filed for divorce from Rashida earlier this month ... citing "irreconcilable differences."