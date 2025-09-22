Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

NBA YoungBoy Awarded His Own Day in Kansas City on MASA Tour Stop

By TMZ Staff
Published
NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour has been packing arenas with unfiltered YN energy without any of the issues, and the superstar rapper had a shiny, sparkling new honor awaiting him when he touched down in Kansas City yesterday!!!

TMZ Hip Hop has learned NBA YoungBoy received a proclamation announcing September 21 will be his own day in the KC going forward.

The 25-year-old was surprised with the City Key by National Criminal Justice Advocate Donte West, on behalf of KC Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The proclamation salutes YoungBoy Never Broke Again for leveraging his presidential pardon from Donald Trump to push "Stop The Violence" campaigns and giving back to impoverished communities as his celebrity grows.

NBA's fans have been turning up the tunes to maximum capacity without causing a commotion ... continuing to solidify the Louisiana rapper's icon status for his audience.

