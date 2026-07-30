NBA Youngboy's Arresting Officers Say 'Apparently He's A Famous Rapper' in Body Cam Video

NBA YoungBoy might be humbled by the body camera footage from his reckless driving arrest in Utah ... because police had no idea he was a famous rapper.

Video from the 2025 arrest is going viral online ... and it shows the moment cops realize YoungBoy is a huge celeb.

Cops didn't know who NBA was ... and he didn't know why he was being arrested ... until they explained they clocked him driving 109 MPH ... which they say is an arrestable offense in Utah.

Cops search NBA YoungBoy -- finding a huge wad of cash in his pocket, but nothing else of note.

Reckless driving is one of the lesser charges NBA YoungBoy's been booked on in recent years.

You may remember ... he racked up a slew of weapons, drug, and assault charges over the last few years ... before President Donald Trump swooped in with a pardon last year.