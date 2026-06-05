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Nick Cannon Says NBA Youngboy Should Take Feuding Baby Mamas To Bible Study

Nick Cannon To NBA Youngboy Your Feuding Baby Mamas Need Jesus

By TMZ Staff
Published
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JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL
Video: Nick Cannon Says NBA YoungBoy Should Take Feuding Mothers of His Children to Bible Study
TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's got a two-word solution for NBA Youngboy's baby mama drama ... bible study!!!

We got Nick in New York on Thursday and our photog asked how NBA YoungBoy might bring peace to the chaos surrounding his growing family situation ... and Nick didn't hesitate to bring religion into the fold.

NBA YoungBoy getty 1
Getty

Check out the clip ... Nick says faith has been the key to keeping things harmonious in his own blended family, explaining that bringing everyone together through God has worked for him and his six baby mamas.

So naturally, he thinks NBA Youngboy and his 10 baby mamas could benefit from the same playbook ... by literally studying the most famous book of all time.

Nick Cannon's Entangled Family Tree
Launch Gallery
Cannon's Family Photos Launch Gallery

We also asked Nick about allegations his former business accountant embezzled $2 million ... and it sounds like he's got faith in the legal system.

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