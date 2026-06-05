Nick Cannon Says NBA Youngboy Should Take Feuding Baby Mamas To Bible Study

Play video content Video: Nick Cannon Says NBA YoungBoy Should Take Feuding Mothers of His Children to Bible Study TMZ.com

Nick Cannon's got a two-word solution for NBA Youngboy's baby mama drama ... bible study!!!

We got Nick in New York on Thursday and our photog asked how NBA YoungBoy might bring peace to the chaos surrounding his growing family situation ... and Nick didn't hesitate to bring religion into the fold.

Check out the clip ... Nick says faith has been the key to keeping things harmonious in his own blended family, explaining that bringing everyone together through God has worked for him and his six baby mamas.

So naturally, he thinks NBA Youngboy and his 10 baby mamas could benefit from the same playbook ... by literally studying the most famous book of all time.