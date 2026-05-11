Mariah Carey Spends Mother's Day in L.A. With Kids, Without Nick Cannon

Play video content Video: Mariah Carey Enjoys Mother’s Day With Kids in L.A., No Nick Cannon BACKGRID

Mariah Carey spent Mother's Day the diva way ... with a fancy family dinner in West Hollywood, while her ex Nick Cannon was busy sticking to his own holiday tradition.

The singer hit up L.A. hotspot Craig's on Sunday night with her twins she shares with Cannon -- Moroccan and Monroe -- looking glamorous as ever while cameras snapped the family arriving for dinner.

Mariah kept it chic and cool mom-coded in an all-tan ensemble with silver pumps and oversized shades ... while the twins stayed close by, as the trio made their way inside.

However, don't get too frazzled that Mr. Cannon is not out celebrating one of the mothers of his children, cause the outing comes just days after Nick stopped by the "TMZ Podcast" and revealed he actually doesn't spend Mother's Day celebrating with his many baby mamas.

Instead, Nick tells us the holiday is reserved for his own mother ... explaining that's been his tradition no matter how hectic his family tree gets.

Of course, Mariah and Nick have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship over the years while raising their 15-year-old twins together, following their divorce in 2016.