Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Go On Date Night Months After His Jeannie Mai Hangouts

🎶"They belong together..." 🎶 And it sure looked that way for Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey ... 'cause the two were spotted during a cozy hand-in-hand sighting in L.A!

Check the pics -- Anderson was serving full smooth-operator energy in a sparkly suit, while Mariah matched the vibe in a shimmering dark outfit as they caught a screening of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Century City Mall Thursday night

Safe to say, your average mall crowd probably wasn’t expecting that level of glam strolling through the theatre!

The sighting is only gonna pour more fuel on those dating rumors that first kicked off back in December 2024 when the two were spotted in Aspen for the holidays, with them also collaborating on music together.

Play video content February 2026 Video: Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Hug At Party Amid Relationship Rumors

Of course, things got interesting in between ... 'cause Anderson was also stirring up romance chatter with Jeannie Mai over the last few months.