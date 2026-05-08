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Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak Go On Date Night Months After His Jeannie Mai Hangouts

Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak Hold Hands On Date Night Months After His Jeannie Mai Hangouts

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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DATE NIGHT!!!
Video: Anderson .Paak & Mariah Carey Hit the Movies Following .Paak's Jeannie Mai Outings
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🎶"They belong together..." 🎶 And it sure looked that way for Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey ... 'cause the two were spotted during a cozy hand-in-hand sighting in L.A!

Check the pics -- Anderson was serving full smooth-operator energy in a sparkly suit, while Mariah matched the vibe in a shimmering dark outfit as they caught a screening of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" at Century City Mall Thursday night

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Safe to say, your average mall crowd probably wasn’t expecting that level of glam strolling through the theatre!

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The sighting is only gonna pour more fuel on those dating rumors that first kicked off back in December 2024 when the two were spotted in Aspen for the holidays, with them also collaborating on music together.

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CAUGHT GETTIN' COZY!!!
Video: Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai Hug At Party Amid Relationship Rumors

Of course, things got interesting in between ... 'cause Anderson was also stirring up romance chatter with Jeannie Mai over the last few months.

Neither Anderson nor Mariah has publicly confirmed anything just yet ... but based on these pics, we're kinda connecting the dots, and coming to the conclusion that Jeannie might be left nursing a broken heart!

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