Mariah Carey Says She Doesn't Care About Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub

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Mariah Carey isn't sweating the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame leaving her off its latest induction list ... she straight up says she doesn't care.

We caught up with Mariah outside The Peninsula Hotel in NYC on Monday, where she brushed off the snub without missing a beat. Her take? Who cares! She says give it to somebody else. Safe to say, she's not losing any sleep over it.

Fans were gathered outside her SUV and weren't having it, though ... telling her she deserved the honor and that the Hall disrespected her by not giving it to her. Mariah appreciated the love, thanking them and making it clear she'll always ride for her supporters, saying she loves her fans always.

Carey was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2026 but didn't make the final class, sparking renewed snub talk despite her 19 No. 1 hits and massive influence on pop and R&B.

Unbothered as ever, Mariah had more going on than awards talk. She also told us she recently bought a new home just outside NYC, following the listing of her longtime NYC pad for $27 million ... a stunning property she's owned for years.