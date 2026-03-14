Mariah Carey Crashes Son Moroccan's Twitch Stream

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Mariah Carey crashed her son's Twitch live stream Friday ... and she had some sweet words to share with his friends!

Check it out -- 14-year-old Moroccan, AKA "Rocky," invited the superstar for a quick appearance as he was streaming to friends and fans ... and you can see in the comments that viewers were beyond thrilled to see her.

And it appears MC was just as happy, telling Rocky to make sure everyone knows she loves them. Awww.

There was plenty of love to go around, as Rocky made sure to tell Mariah he loves her -- not once, but twice -- as he wished her a good night.

Play video content APRIL 2025

This was a total switch in vibe when the "Obsessed" singer crashed his Twitch stream last year -- he was totally embarrassed and demanded that she get the hell out!

It's been nearly a year since that interaction ... so perhaps he's been reminded of who his mom is since then.

As you know, Rocky has a twin sister, Monroe, but streaming doesn't seem to be her thing. Mariah and her kiddos posed together for a rare family photo in December, in which they supported their momma by rockin' her holiday merch!