Jeannie Mai Demure About Anderson .Paak as She Attends His Restaurant Bash
Jeannie Mai Coy Over Anderson .Paak Dating Buzz!!!
Jeannie Mai was absolutely glowing ... and we can’t help but wonder if that shine has a little something to do with her rumored thing with Anderson .Paak.
We caught up to the TV host Tuesday when she pulled up in style to -- wait for it -- Andy’s ... which just so happens to belong to Anderson himself. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not.
Roll the clip -- JM definitely heard us. But instead of answering she flashed a big, knowing smile and kept it moving. Sooo ... is that a soft launch or what?
One thing’s clear, they’re hanging out in some capacity -- and that night was no exception, 'cause Anderson was inside performing like he had something to celebrate -- and that might possibly be his new girl!
But as for the event, it was stacked with A-listers -- and get this, even his former rumored flame Mariah Carey was in the building!