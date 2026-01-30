Jeannie Mai Says Divorcing Jeezy Felt Like 'Experiencing Death Alive'

Jeannie Mai really went through the wringer during her divorce from Jeezy ... and the whole thing was apparently like "experiencing death alive."

Jeannie spoke about the end of her marriage with Jeezy during Thursday's episode of iHeartRadio's "Question Everything" podcast and described the process of divorcing the rapper as "the worst."

FYI ... Jeannie and Jeezy tied the knot back in 2021, and they welcomed a daughter, Monaco Mai, the following year -- although they ended up separating in 2023, and they finalized their divorce in June 2024.

Jeannie said divorce was a process "that forces you to then protect yourself to get what you need" ... and admitted the whole thing was "the worst."

She added ... "I am so lucky that Monaco was only one when this happened. She's not gonna remember what that turmoil is like. That's not something I want her to ever have to think about. My job is to define peace for her."

The thing is, Jeannie didn't have any regrets about tying the knot with Jeezy and said she was "so thankful to have experienced love in so many different ways."