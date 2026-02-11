Jeannie Mai Spotted Getting Cozy With Anderson .Paak During Dinner, on Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Looks like a new celeb spark might be brewing ... because Jeannie Mai was just spotted getting real cozy with none other than Anderson .Paak.

Catch the clip ... the two were seen locking in on each other during dinner at L.A. hotspot Andy’s Tuesday night, sitting close in a booth and clearly in their own little world.

At one point, the singer had his arm around Jeannie as they leaned in for what looked like a pretty intimate, low-key convo.

Plenty of people were around, but these two were fully dialed into each other -- though for now, it’s just flirty vibes, with no official word they’re actually dating.