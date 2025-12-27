Mariah Carey's Twins Rock Her Holiday Merch in Rare Family Photo

Mariah Carey celebrated the Christmas holiday by sharing a rare family photo with her twins -- who happened to be rocking some of her holiday merch!

Check out the snap the Queen of Christmas shared on Instagram Friday -- she's smiling in a form-fitting red dress with her 14-year-old kids Monroe and Moroccan standing on either side of her. They're clearly proud of the pop star, 'cause they're each wearing an "All I Want for Christmas is You" sweater emblazoned with her face! Extra points go to Monroe for the 'MC' beanie she also threw on.

Monroe and Moroccan were certainly in the Christmas spirit this year, because they also posed alongside their mom and Santa for a Christmas Eve post. And again, Monroe wore a sweater with her mom's face on it, that time, paired with a Santa hat.

As you know, Mariah shares her kiddos with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Earlier this week, he posted some pics from a "90's vibe photoshoot" which Monroe directed. He enthusiastically called her a "multitalented Beast" in the caption.

He also jumped in some family portraits with a couple of his several baby mamas and corresponding kids ... striking some poses with Abby De La Rosa and their 3 tots, Bre Tiesi and their son, and Alyssa Scott along with their daughter and her daughter from a previous relationship.