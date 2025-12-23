Mariah Carey Scores Legal Win in 'All I Want for Christmas' Copyright Lawsuit

Is For You To Pay Me Sanctions!!!

Mariah Carey may have some extra Christmas cash this year ... because the judge who dismissed a lawsuit filed against her over her popular Christmas song just ordered the folks who dragged her to court to pay her more than $92,000 in sanctions.

According to new legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- the judge ordered sanctions against the people who filed the action against Mariah, finding it lacked merit and determining there was good reason to deter people from filing baseless lawsuits.

The docs show Mariah was awarded $92,303.20 in sanctions ... and several thousand more were ordered to be paid to other parties involved in the case ... bringing the total tab to nearly $110K.

As we reported ... Mariah was sued in November 2023 by Andy Stone and Troy Powers, who claimed Mariah copied their 1989 song, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."