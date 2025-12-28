Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mariah Carey, Ivanka Trump and More Celebs Celebrate Holidays in Aspen

Aspen Holidays 2025 Stars Rockin' Around A Colorado Town ... Mariah, Ivanka and More!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs Enjoying the Holidays in Aspen 2025
Launch Gallery
Happy Holidays in Aspen!!! Launch Gallery
Getty / Instagram

Stars as unique as snowflakes headed for the cold to celebrate the holidays ... no, they didn't vacay at the North Pole -- they journeyed to Aspen, Coloado instead!

Mariah Carey brought a little cowgirl style to the popular skiing destination ... throwing on a gray cowboy hat and a heavy white coat.

ivanka trump instagram sub
Instagram / @ivankatrump

Ivanka Trump channeled her inner Heatmiser in a bright red coat while standing atop the mountain ... puckering up her mouth and seemingly blowing a kiss at the camera.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos spent their first holiday season as newlyweds in the city ... with Bezos embracing his inner cowboy in a black hat.

lauren sanchez jeff bezos sub getty
Getty

Kyle Richards, Brooks Nader, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Diplo, Goldie Hawn and more stars also headed to The Silver Queen for a little holiday R&R.

Worth noting ... while these stars are clearly embracing the cold, others have headed for warmer weather, like Izabel Goulart who wore a tiny white bikini -- and Heidi Klum who left her own bikini top on the shore in St. Bart's.

Happy holidays!

Related articles