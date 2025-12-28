Mariah Carey, Ivanka Trump and More Celebs Celebrate Holidays in Aspen
Stars as unique as snowflakes headed for the cold to celebrate the holidays ... no, they didn't vacay at the North Pole -- they journeyed to Aspen, Coloado instead!
Mariah Carey brought a little cowgirl style to the popular skiing destination ... throwing on a gray cowboy hat and a heavy white coat.
Ivanka Trump channeled her inner Heatmiser in a bright red coat while standing atop the mountain ... puckering up her mouth and seemingly blowing a kiss at the camera.
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos spent their first holiday season as newlyweds in the city ... with Bezos embracing his inner cowboy in a black hat.
Kyle Richards, Brooks Nader, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Diplo, Goldie Hawn and more stars also headed to The Silver Queen for a little holiday R&R.
Worth noting ... while these stars are clearly embracing the cold, others have headed for warmer weather, like Izabel Goulart who wore a tiny white bikini -- and Heidi Klum who left her own bikini top on the shore in St. Bart's.
Happy holidays!