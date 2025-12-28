Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Larry David Reunite for Christmas

Jerry Seinfeld shared photos showing himself hanging out with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Larry David, giving fans an unexpected glimpse of the iconic trio back together.

In the Instagram shots, the three appeared relaxed and laughing as they posed together during the holiday get-together.

"'The creatures were stirring...' Christmas Eve 2025," Jerry wrote in the caption.

The reunion marked David's first public appearance since the recent deaths of his close friend Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found dead at their Los Angeles home earlier this month. David and Billy Crystal visited the Reiner home shortly after they were found murdered.

While fans continue to hope for a reboot of the iconic sitcom, Seinfeld has repeatedly shut down the idea, saying it isn't happening.