Ethan Slater Celebrates Christmas Holiday with Ariana Grande

From "Saturday Night Live" to rockin' around the Christmas tree ... Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande are continuing to prove their relationship is the real deal.

Check it out -- Ethan shared some shots of his "Wicked" costar cuddling a dog on his Instagram Story Friday, plus a snap of her laughing next to a man on a couch. He captioned the pic ... "Very merry holidays," so from that, we can assume they celebrated at least some of the recent holidays together.

Notably, Ethan is Jewish. Hanukkah wrapped up on Monday, Dec. 22 ... just a few days before Christmas.

The rare personal photo of Ariana comes just a week after Ethan was spotted spending time backstage while she hosted "Saturday Night Live." The episode was extra special, because it marked their costar Bowen Yang's final performance as a full-time cast member after 7 seasons.

The glimpses of their personal lives serve as reminders that Ari and Ethan are still going strong, despite split rumors circulating over the last year. We addressed those rumors back in November when a source close to the pair told us the gossip was unfounded.

The pair met on the set of "Wicked" and got together after Ethan separated from his wife Lilly Jay, and Ariana divorced her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Play video content 9/26/23 TMZ.com