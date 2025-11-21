Defy Gravity With These 'Wicked' Behind the Scenes Photos

The exciting second act of "Wicked" is out now ... and we've put together behind-the-scenes pics from filming for you to scroll through all the movie magic before jumping back into Oz.

Filming kicked off back in late 2022 ... and it made fast friends out of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, and the rest of the film's cast as they shot both films at the same time -- a massive undertaking led by director Jon M. Chu.

The cast couldn't help but strike a few silly poses in between scenes ... with Cynthia making a face we just can't imagine the uptight Elphaba emulating.

Ariana looked every bit like Glinda from "The Wizard of Oz" in this shot ... when she stood on the yellow brick road in full regalia -- complete with a tall crown and matching scepter.

And two Elphabas are better than one ... just look at this photo of Cynthia with Karis Musongole -- the child actor who played a younger version of the main character.