'Serial Intruder' Who Grabbed Ariana Grande at 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere Sentenced

The crazed fan who jumped the barricade and charged Ariana Grande at the Singapore "Wicked: For Good" premiere last week has reportedly been sentenced to 9 days in jail.

According to The Straits Times, the judge determined the acts of 26-year-old Australian man Johnson Wen were premeditated, claiming he planned the act for the sake of creating videos to post on social media.

Prosecutors called Wen a “serial intruder.” The judge noted this was not Wen's first time doing something like this, saying, "You seem to be attention-seeking, thinking only of yourself, and not the safety of others, when committing these acts."

While Johnson hasn't previously faced serious repercussions, he wasn't let off the hook this time, pleading guilty to the charge of being a public nuisance.

We told you about the shocking incident -- Johnson pushed passed photogs and excitedly charged at Ariana, as costar Cynthia Erivo jumped to her defense and security wrestled him away, with Cynthia consoling Ariana afterward.

The incident had fans fuming ... Wen later hopped on his Instagram to celebrate his contact with the pop star.

