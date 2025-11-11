Lorna Luft Blesses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo 'Get Happy' Performance

Play video content TMZ.com

Judy Garland paved the way for many actresses, but maybe none more than "Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo ... we caught up with one of Judy's two daughters, Lorna Luft, who couldn't be happier about who's walking in her mom's footsteps.

Lorna told us, "I love those two and they're incredibly talented" when we chatted with her Tuesday in New York.

She says she was particularly thrilled with Cynthia and Ariana's duet for the special "Wicked: One Wonderful Night," streaming on Peacock. In the program, they sang "Get Happy / Happy Days Are Here Again" ... a song Judy sang with Barbra Streisand.

Lorna gushed that she's "incredibly grateful" when people sing her late mother's songs and was pleased the women even chose to do that specific duet.

But A.I. doing her mother's songs on the other hand ... that would take some convincing. Lorna admitted she's still getting caught up on the capabilities and implications of the burgeoning technology ... but might consider allowing it to replicate her mom's works in the future.

For now, nothing beats the original ... and that also goes for the films.

"We are grateful for 'Wicked,' but we always have to know if it wasn't for 'The Wizard Of Oz,' there wouldn't be 'Wicked,'" Lorna reminded us.