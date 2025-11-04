Ariana Grande Responds to Threats Over Missing 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere

Ariana Grande’s firing back at some seriously wicked hate ... pleading with fans to stop sending cruel threats toward her and her team after a flight mishap caused them to miss the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Brazil.

In an IG post Tuesday, Ariana sounded shaken as she addressed the backlash ... apologizing profusely for missing the premiere, and imploring people to stop wishing danger on her and her team.

Ariana laid it all out ... saying there was literally nothing she or her team could’ve done to make it to Brazil in time -- adding she was more disappointed than anyone else.

Clearly, Ariana didn’t see the backlash coming after she first posted that her team had to deplane en route to Brazil over safety concerns.