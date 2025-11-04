Jonathan Bailey Named People Magazine’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive

Jonathan Bailey has been changed for good ... after being named People Magazine's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

The big reveal went down Monday night on 'The Tonight Show' ... where the "Wicked" star shocked fans by walking out on stage after Jimmy Fallon made the announcement.

Bailey told Fallon being on the cover is the "honor of a lifetime."

The actor is featured on two covers -- one showing him deep in water, slick-haired and locking eyes with the camera ... and another where he's shirtless, holding his pup, Benson.

Bailey's staying humble about the title ... telling PEOPLE he's "incredibly flattered" and it's "completely absurd."

This marks the 40th anniversary of the iconic issue ... with John Krasinski taking the crown in 2024, and past winners including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, David Beckham, Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Paul Rudd and many more.

Jonathan's got a big couple of weeks ahead of him, with "Wicked: For Good" hitting theaters later this month -- where he reprises his role as Prince Fiyero.