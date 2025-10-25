Ariana Grande Almost Stopped Making Music, But 'Wicked' Changed Her Mind

Play video content Shut Up Evan

Ariana Grande just confirmed her fans' worst fear -- she nearly stopped making music ... until "Wicked" changed her mind!

That's right -- AG confirmed "Wicked" helped her find her inspiration to hit the studio again after secretly deciding she was never going to "make an album ever again," the pop star revealed on Friday's "Shut Up Evan" podcast.

As you know, the pop star took a hiatus from releasing music as she fully dove into her role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of the popular musical ... and fans were throwing red flags all over the place. But, she settled their fears when she released 2024's "Eternal Sunshine."

She explained on the podcast she decided to get creative in the music studio in the midst of filming, recalling ... "I felt just a genuine spark of reconnection and inspiration and something. I mean, maybe I missed it. Maybe it’s as simple as I missed it."

She went on ... "I genuinely wanted to do it. It just felt like I couldn’t not. It was an inspired moment, and I had to write an album."

No complaints here!

And to make things sweeter, she followed up with an "Eternal Sunshine" deluxe album alongside her "Brighter Days Ahead" short film earlier this year, and announced her "Eternal Sunshine" tour in August!