'Wicked' Costars Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande Snag Big Oscar Nominations

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are probably feeling "Popular" right about now ... they both just landed Oscar nominations for their work in "Wicked."

The full list of nominees was announced early Thursday morning, with Cynthia nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and Ariana scored a spot in the Actress in a Supporting Role category ... where fellow former child star Selena Gomez was notably snubbed for her work in "Emilia Pérez."

Play video content DECEMBER 2024 TMZ.com

Their nominations weren't surprising, given the way "Wicked" dominated the box office at the end of 2024, but it's got to feel good for Cynthia and Ariana ... who put on one hell of a press tour when the musical movie dropped in November.

Ariana was seriously moved by the nomination ... as she posted her gratitude to Instagram shortly after her big honor was announced.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alongside a video of herself singing "The Wizard and I" from "Wicked" as a kid, she wrote ... "i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny."

She also shouted out her costar and declared Cynthia deserved "every flower (tulip) in every garden."

Monday's nomination marks the pop star's first for the Academy Awards ... whereas Cynthia's 2025 nomination is her 3rd, having been previously nominated in 2019 for Best Actress and Original Song for her work in "Harriet."

However, neither Ariana nor Cynthia are shoo-ins for the top honor heading into March's awards show. Ariana is currently a frontrunner against "Emilia Pérez" star Zoe Saldana -- who took home the Golden Globe earlier this month.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for Cynthia, she will have to beat out Demi Moore, Karla Sofia Gascon, Mikey Madison, and Fernanda Torres ... all of whom gave critically acclaimed performances last year.

Ethan Slater posted to Instagram, congratulating Ariana and posting the pic above.