Luigi Mangione Inspires 'Wicked' Drag Performance, Sparks Reaction Online

Luigi Mangione's cultural impact is defying gravity ... he's now the inspiration behind a viral drag performance sparking serious chatter online.

Check it out ... a performer named August Ryder shared footage on X of his set from Sunday's "So You Think You Can Twink" pageant at the Precinct DTLA nightclub in Los Angeles ... where he dressed as the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer and lip-synced to the "Wicked" anthem "Defying Gravity."

Before August even took to the stage, footage of Luigi's high-profile arrest played for the crowd ... which prompted thunderous applause, as well as several hoots and hollers. Yet, it was August's take on the suspected shooter that raised some eyebrows.

Not only did he emerge in an outfit similar to a widely distributed picture of the suspect during this month's manhunt ... he then stripped down and revealed his shirtless body covered in blue paint -- a look reminiscent of one of Luigi's viral college photos.

As the song continued on, August had a flowing black cape pop out of his backpack and a witch's hat placed upon his head ... blending together Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba character from "Wicked" with the alleged assassin.

For those who've yet to see the musical movie, this pivotal moment shows Elphaba escaping from the Emerald City after being wrongly accused of wreaking havoc ... so, some may assume August is transmitting something about Luigi's case with this performance.

Unsurprisingly, the number has already garnered quite the reaction online ... with many applauding August's set as "art." However, some were critical of the number ... with one person blasting it as "cringe as f***."

Still, August isn't the first performer to blend controversy with pop culture. Remember, famed drag star Trixie Mattel left fans gagged when she hit the stage as Gypsy Rose Blanchard while lip-syncing to, you guessed it, "Defying Gravity."