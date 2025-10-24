Ariana Grande Moved to Tears Getting Voicemail From Sarah Jessica Parker

Play video content Shut Up Evan

Even celebs get starstruck ... Ariana Grande practically lost all chill when the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker acknowledged her existence!

On the "Shut Up Evan" podcast, the "Wicked" star got a surprise voicemail from none other than the "Sex and The City" queen herself. But before Ariana could even answer SJP’s burning question, she was already tearing up like a total fangirl.

Ariana was so shook, she blurted out to Evan, "She knows who I am!" ... then pulled it together just enough to dive into how fame looks now versus what she dreamed it’d be as a kid.

Ariana admitted fame turned out nothing like she imagined ... as a young girl, she was all about focusing on the pure artistry, but now she leans heavy on spiritual discernment to survive the spotlight side of it.