Sarah Jessica Parker Stumbles Over Skirt of Her Elaborate Dress, on Video

Sarah Jessica Parker's Wednesday night outfit may have had wings, but she certainly wasn't soaring in it ... she almost came crashing down to earth when her heels caught in the skirt of the dress.

The actress stepped out in NYC at an event with her husband, Matthew Broderick ... putting a dark twist on an otherwise angelic look with a pair of floor-length feathered wings strapped to her back.

She stepped out of her SUV looking sexy and serene, like any dark angel would ... though the veneer fell away when she took a few clumsy steps that'd give Bambi a run for his money.

Check it out ... the skirt keeps tangling around SJP's feet -- making it darn near impossible to walk. She poses for a few photos, but quickly grabs Broderick's arm before he gets too far away from her, and communicates her distress.

Ultimately, Parker hikes up her skirt -- literally -- and heads for the door. Red carpet pics from the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala show that no wardrobe malfunction can stop her from serving looks.