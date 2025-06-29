Vittoria Ceretti Posts Wardrobe Malfunction, Totally Ripped Dress

Vittoria Ceretti might want to hit up Milan and pick out a few new outfits before leaving Italy entirely ... 'cause at least one she seems to have brought to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding week is ruined.

The model shared a couple hilarious posts to her Instagram story Saturday ... showing how the tear started.

Check out the clip ... it's the butterfly before the tornado -- a tiny hole she captions "how it started" before she shows what it became in a subsequent photo.

In the next snap, Ceretti shared a picture of her skirt ... torn to shreds -- captioning the snap "how it's going."

It's unclear where she was wearing this gown ... but, we do know VC was just at Jeff and Lauren's wedding ceremony in Venice, Italy -- so, it seems likely she wore it to one of the many events.

Ceretti's better half, Leonardo DiCaprio, was also at the wedding ... unclear if they're headed on one of their many European vacations now.