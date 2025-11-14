Man Who Grabbed Ariana Grande at 'Wicked' Premiere Charged

The crazed fan who jumped the barricade and sprinted to Ariana Grande at the Singapore "Wicked: For Good" premiere has been charged.

The Australian man, named Johnson Wen, was charged with being a a public nuisance on Friday, BBC reports. The outlet says local reports allege he plans to plead guilty and that he faces a fine of up to $1540.

We told you about the shocking incident Thursday -- Wen pushed passed photogs and excitedly charged at Ariana, forcing security to wrestle him away as her costar Cynthia Erivo consoled her.

Play video content X/@lelandweszka

The incident had fans fuming ... though Wen hopped on his Instagram after the ordeal to celebrate getting in contact with the pop star. He also said he had been arrested.

His Instagram page shows that he's weaseled his way into the presence of many major stars, including Katy Perry and The Weeknd.